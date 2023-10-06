- Fixed a bug where AI realms would sometimes forget to update their ritual policies.
- The question mark icon in the city details screen mentions how resource yields are calculated.
- Severe plagues run their course faster, while less deadly ones persist longer.
- Earthquakes are, on average, more deadly.
- AI realms are more hesitant to change their army composition.
- AI realms are more hesitant to attack when their army reserve is small.
- Successfully defending is more likely to prevent development loss from an attack.
v1.0.2
