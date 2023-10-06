 Skip to content

High Strategy: Oradros update for 6 October 2023

v1.0.2

Build 12379084

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where AI realms would sometimes forget to update their ritual policies.
  • The question mark icon in the city details screen mentions how resource yields are calculated.
  • Severe plagues run their course faster, while less deadly ones persist longer.
  • Earthquakes are, on average, more deadly.
  • AI realms are more hesitant to change their army composition.
  • AI realms are more hesitant to attack when their army reserve is small.
  • Successfully defending is more likely to prevent development loss from an attack.

