Weekly Update #137

A new feature this week: Emotes can now go beyond facial expressions and include full body poses and animations. Five new gestural emotes have been added:

/POINT

/WAVE

/HERE

/WAIT

/UPYOURS

There are some limitations to this system, since the animations have to work well for all age ranges in a person's life. While an animation for jumping around is possible for an adult, given that babies actually share the same body sprite as an adult (hidden behind their head), it's very hard to make one body motion work well for all ages.

Even for these some of these gestures, babies have to "phone it in" because they don't even have elbow joints. They tap their waiting foot to the best of their ability, though.