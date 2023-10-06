Patch Notes 1.0.6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 1.0.6 is out and the main focus was given to the basket to make it easier to get items in/out of the forge and the evaporator. We also had the chance to introduce more fixes that we saw thanks to all of you.

Basket, mainly QoL :

Players can now put items in evaporators and forges from a basket in hand with the use button

Basket opens automatically when hovering on an evaporator or forge

They also can switch the selected item in the basket while hovering on producers

They also can take evaporator/forge output through the interaction button

They can sell items one by one from a basket in hand to a selling chest using the interaction button

Adding item to the basket now automatically place it in the middle spot

Fixed an issue where taking a stack of items from a container would erase the whole stack.

Fence:

Fixed an issue where dropping a fence would block a constructible zone

Building fences has been made more robust

Fixed an issue where one type of fence was not visible for non-host players

Other fixes :

Fixed clients being unable to upgrade their tools

Fixed firewood chest in build mode to be able to place it against a wall

Fixed the key

Fixed “M” key binding to open map

Fidos now teleport to their tile every morning like other NPCs.

Fixed a bug where non-host players would see all Fido as Blue Fido.

Fix canoe using the wrong spawn type

In single player, opening the wardrobe will now pause the time

In single player, opening the atlas will now pause the time

Fixed restaurant music not being heard by non-host players.

Fixed some typos in French localization

Known issues we are working on! :

The clients in a co-op game cannot see the map correctly (black screen).

The basket sometimes selects the wrong item when in front of a chest.

Hosts fighting physics when picking up fido’s basket on clients’ side.

Please let us know of any bugs you run into in our Discord!