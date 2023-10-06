Patch Notes 1.0.6

Hello everyone!
Patch 1.0.6 is out and the main focus was given to the basket to make it easier to get items in/out of the forge and the evaporator. We also had the chance to introduce more fixes that we saw thanks to all of you.
Basket, mainly QoL :
- Players can now put items in evaporators and forges from a basket in hand with the use button
- Basket opens automatically when hovering on an evaporator or forge
- They also can switch the selected item in the basket while hovering on producers
- They also can take evaporator/forge output through the interaction button
- They can sell items one by one from a basket in hand to a selling chest using the interaction button
- Adding item to the basket now automatically place it in the middle spot
- Fixed an issue where taking a stack of items from a container would erase the whole stack.
Fence:
- Fixed an issue where dropping a fence would block a constructible zone
- Building fences has been made more robust
- Fixed an issue where one type of fence was not visible for non-host players
Other fixes :
- Fixed clients being unable to upgrade their tools
- Fixed firewood chest in build mode to be able to place it against a wall
- Fixed the key
- Fixed “M” key binding to open map
- Fidos now teleport to their tile every morning like other NPCs.
- Fixed a bug where non-host players would see all Fido as Blue Fido.
- Fix canoe using the wrong spawn type
- In single player, opening the wardrobe will now pause the time
- In single player, opening the atlas will now pause the time
- Fixed restaurant music not being heard by non-host players.
- Fixed some typos in French localization
Known issues we are working on! :
- The clients in a co-op game cannot see the map correctly (black screen).
- The basket sometimes selects the wrong item when in front of a chest.
- Hosts fighting physics when picking up fido’s basket on clients’ side.
Please let us know of any bugs you run into in our Discord!
Changed depots in experimental branch