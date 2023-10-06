 Skip to content

Warlords Under Siege update for 6 October 2023

0.9e - minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12378903

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chaos mode effects reduced to 1 minute per effect
  • Units should pick better paths for navigation and get stuck less often
  • Improved pathfinding performance
  • Improved performance bottlenekcs related to scattered map objects

Changed files in this update

