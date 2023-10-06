- Chaos mode effects reduced to 1 minute per effect
- Units should pick better paths for navigation and get stuck less often
- Improved pathfinding performance
- Improved performance bottlenekcs related to scattered map objects
Warlords Under Siege update for 6 October 2023
0.9e - minor patch
