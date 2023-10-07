V0.6.17 - Bakery, baguettes, and croissants 🥐

Picture villagers waking to the heartwarming aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the morning air. A bustling bakery promises to be the epicenter of culinary craft where hands bake dough into delicious bread, croissants, baguettes, and more.
This patch introduces:
- A new Bakery building
- Bakery-related dialogue
- New food items: baguette, trencher, and croissant
- New tool: peel
- New decoration: wooden rack
Bug fixes and small improvements:
- Fixed fire visually glitching when being inside a rotated decoration or building
- Fixed not being able to pick-up campfire decorations
- Balanced immigration so that it’s a bit easier for a new town to attract villagers and to incorporate the bakery
- Decrease loudness of some sound effects
- Updated some existing buildings icon
Changed files in this update