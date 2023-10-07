V0.6.17 - Bakery, baguettes, and croissants 🥐

Picture villagers waking to the heartwarming aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the morning air. A bustling bakery promises to be the epicenter of culinary craft where hands bake dough into delicious bread, croissants, baguettes, and more.

This patch introduces:

A new Bakery building

Bakery-related dialogue

New food items: baguette, trencher, and croissant

New tool: peel

New decoration: wooden rack

Bug fixes and small improvements: