Heard of the Story? update for 7 October 2023

V0.6.17 - Bakery, baguettes, and croissants 🥐

Picture villagers waking to the heartwarming aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the morning air. A bustling bakery promises to be the epicenter of culinary craft where hands bake dough into delicious bread, croissants, baguettes, and more.

This patch introduces:

  • A new Bakery building
  • Bakery-related dialogue
  • New food items: baguette, trencher, and croissant
  • New tool: peel
  • New decoration: wooden rack

Bug fixes and small improvements:

  • Fixed fire visually glitching when being inside a rotated decoration or building
  • Fixed not being able to pick-up campfire decorations
  • Balanced immigration so that it’s a bit easier for a new town to attract villagers and to incorporate the bakery
  • Decrease loudness of some sound effects
  • Updated some existing buildings icon

