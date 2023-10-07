 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 7 October 2023

1.62 - Sweet Re-Release

1.62 - Sweet Re-Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Explore spooky Halloween Woods in October!

Halloween has come to Puzzle Wizards and all of the wilds are all spooky. Earn Candy on Sun, Moon and Star adventures and undertake special Halloween adventures, available from your home and guild heartwood trees, to earn bonus candy and rare Halloween theme items. Candy can be used until November 8 to craft special Halloween props, palettes and costumes in village shops! Enjoy your Samhain spookiness!

  • foods are available for the new fams
  • fix spending bonds
  • improve performance of woods reveals, especially halloween
  • fix chat scrolling
  • carousel of news items viewable from podium

