1.62 - Sweet Re-Release

Explore spooky Halloween Woods in October!

Halloween has come to Puzzle Wizards and all of the wilds are all spooky. Earn Candy on Sun, Moon and Star adventures and undertake special Halloween adventures, available from your home and guild heartwood trees, to earn bonus candy and rare Halloween theme items. Candy can be used until November 8 to craft special Halloween props, palettes and costumes in village shops! Enjoy your Samhain spookiness!