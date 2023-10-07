 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 7 October 2023

Silicon City v1.0.2 patch notes

Patch content

  • UPDATE: Unique building can now be rebuilt if they are destroyed

  • UPDATE: Performance improved

  • FIX: Translation fix

  • FIX: Sometimes, gift are given twice

  • FIX: Some buildings remain white in data viewmaps

Known issues

  • KI: x3 speed performance is difficult on a large map
  • KI: Windows have the wrong colors
  • KI: The "news report" message is wrong when a tornado appears in town
  • KI: In tutorial #4, colors of the building do not match with the dialog ones
  • KI: Disasters can appear in tutorial mod

