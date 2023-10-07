Silicon City v1.0.2 patch notes

Patch content
-
UPDATE: Unique building can now be rebuilt if they are destroyed
-
UPDATE: Performance improved
-
FIX: Translation fix
-
FIX: Sometimes, gift are given twice
-
FIX: Some buildings remain white in data viewmaps
Known issues
- KI: x3 speed performance is difficult on a large map
- KI: Windows have the wrong colors
- KI: The "news report" message is wrong when a tornado appears in town
- KI: In tutorial #4, colors of the building do not match with the dialog ones
- KI: Disasters can appear in tutorial mod
Changed files in this update