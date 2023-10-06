Beast Dungeon Update

- You can now push heavy furniture, such as tables and bookcases. You may find this handy for clearing entrances or obstructing monster movement.
- The dig spell has been added. It will remove walls/rock from adjacent squares when cast. This can be used to create additional passages, or unblock areas.
- Text formatting for the high score screen has been improved (press "H" to view it).
