Beast Dungeon update for 6 October 2023

Beast Dungeon Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12378695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now push heavy furniture, such as tables and bookcases. You may find this handy for clearing entrances or obstructing monster movement.
  • The dig spell has been added. It will remove walls/rock from adjacent squares when cast. This can be used to create additional passages, or unblock areas.
  • Text formatting for the high score screen has been improved (press "H" to view it).

