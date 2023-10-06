 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Minor Update (October 6, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12378662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated launch pads:

  • The new variant (oscillating fan) launches players in the direction the fan is facing.
  • The original style fan has been replaced with a low profile heat vent style.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128451 Depot 2128451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link