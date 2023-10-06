Swirl Watch Version 1.130 (Resistance Supplies)

New Stuff
-Help comms for items and mods now have TacHI telling you the items description/tooltip. This works even for items you haven't unlocked or printed.
-Once friendly ships come back online you can now tell them to move towards your ship using the comms input.
Changes/Balancing
-Spot indicators for spotting ships that are very far away no longer completely fade out.
-Computronium can no longer hide objects.
-Attached BLAST PACK now detonates if the object they it is attached to dies.
-Phase torpedos and displacer artillery now deals much reduced damage VS structure.
-ENTANGLE ammo reduced (20-->16)
-STAGED DISPENSERS and ESCAPE TWEAKS for CHAFF TORP are now mutually exclusive, but work with all other mods.
-HULL EATER MANDIBLES consume health gain threshold increased (5-->10)
-Presidential Rail-Yacht spot rate and vision range increased.
-Informer Class AM-Micro damage, redundant system and detection increased.
-Blinking while disguised is now considered sus.
-Final zone objective now calls more reinforcements.
-The increased melee cooldown on misses no longer triggers during reflex mode.
-You can now melee attack while boosting forward.
-Simulations that allow to use your loadout can no longer be launched while you are over budget.
-Whether your melee jumpstarts is now determined when you initiate a melee combo, eliminating situations in which ships getting disabled before finisher would result in unintended jumpstarts of just disabled ships.
-Enemy patch preview is updated more consistently now.
Fixes
-Fixed a problem preventing specialist spawns in certain zones.
-Fixed HEX-9 supf mod providing too large bonus.
-Fixed HULL EATER MANDIBLES tooltip not loading.
-Fixed inconsistent fixed objective reveal when using SAT SCAN.
-Fixed TAG BOW dealing minor hack damage when impacting structures.
-Fixed some unintended ship types being able to lead 3-ship squadrons.
-Fixed some problems related to carried crates still being regarded as vault content.
-Fixed some bad interactions when ships with attached BLAST PACKS perform jumps or retreats.
-Fixed CSO soft-alert idle comms sometimes ordering unintended specialist units to patrol.
-Fixed some instances of weapon SUPF text not updating.
-Fixed death zones obscuring credits text.
-Fixed minefields not spawning maybe?
-Fixed guards that enter assist state being able to assist hidden guards if they are in range with visible guards.
-Fixed some issues with Ambiphone and sound range.
-Fixed consecutive torpedo launches interfering with range of previous ones.
-Fixed situations in which too many run bonuses would lead to text overlap on score screen.
-Fixed EMPed structures become immune to destruction.
-Fixed missing equip sound on some ships.
-Fixed EMP collisions not being affected by object EW defense.
-Fixed a problem with executive skiff EW armor calculation.
-Fixed a situation in which the final mission would spawn without comms stations.
-Fixed music on alert not obeying volume option for a few seconds.
-Fixed locked items not updating their SRM cost listing after gaining PS from simulations.
-Fixed some instances of weapon inventory box being to small to list all mod text.
-Fixed a bad interaction with Diver Violet and melee range upgrades.
-Fixed guards jumping out of boarding state remaining partially in boarding state (?).
-Fixed some typos.
