Swirl Watch Version 1.130 (Resistance Supplies)

New Stuff

-Help comms for items and mods now have TacHI telling you the items description/tooltip. This works even for items you haven't unlocked or printed.

-Once friendly ships come back online you can now tell them to move towards your ship using the comms input.

Changes/Balancing

-Spot indicators for spotting ships that are very far away no longer completely fade out.

-Computronium can no longer hide objects.

-Attached BLAST PACK now detonates if the object they it is attached to dies.

-Phase torpedos and displacer artillery now deals much reduced damage VS structure.

-ENTANGLE ammo reduced (20-->16)

-STAGED DISPENSERS and ESCAPE TWEAKS for CHAFF TORP are now mutually exclusive, but work with all other mods.

-HULL EATER MANDIBLES consume health gain threshold increased (5-->10)

-Presidential Rail-Yacht spot rate and vision range increased.

-Informer Class AM-Micro damage, redundant system and detection increased.

-Blinking while disguised is now considered sus.

-Final zone objective now calls more reinforcements.

-The increased melee cooldown on misses no longer triggers during reflex mode.

-You can now melee attack while boosting forward.

-Simulations that allow to use your loadout can no longer be launched while you are over budget.

-Whether your melee jumpstarts is now determined when you initiate a melee combo, eliminating situations in which ships getting disabled before finisher would result in unintended jumpstarts of just disabled ships.

-Enemy patch preview is updated more consistently now.

Fixes

-Fixed a problem preventing specialist spawns in certain zones.

-Fixed HEX-9 supf mod providing too large bonus.

-Fixed HULL EATER MANDIBLES tooltip not loading.

-Fixed inconsistent fixed objective reveal when using SAT SCAN.

-Fixed TAG BOW dealing minor hack damage when impacting structures.

-Fixed some unintended ship types being able to lead 3-ship squadrons.

-Fixed some problems related to carried crates still being regarded as vault content.

-Fixed some bad interactions when ships with attached BLAST PACKS perform jumps or retreats.

-Fixed CSO soft-alert idle comms sometimes ordering unintended specialist units to patrol.

-Fixed some instances of weapon SUPF text not updating.

-Fixed death zones obscuring credits text.

-Fixed minefields not spawning maybe?

-Fixed guards that enter assist state being able to assist hidden guards if they are in range with visible guards.

-Fixed some issues with Ambiphone and sound range.

-Fixed consecutive torpedo launches interfering with range of previous ones.

-Fixed situations in which too many run bonuses would lead to text overlap on score screen.

-Fixed EMPed structures become immune to destruction.

-Fixed missing equip sound on some ships.

-Fixed EMP collisions not being affected by object EW defense.

-Fixed a problem with executive skiff EW armor calculation.

-Fixed a situation in which the final mission would spawn without comms stations.

-Fixed music on alert not obeying volume option for a few seconds.

-Fixed locked items not updating their SRM cost listing after gaining PS from simulations.

-Fixed some instances of weapon inventory box being to small to list all mod text.

-Fixed a bad interaction with Diver Violet and melee range upgrades.

-Fixed guards jumping out of boarding state remaining partially in boarding state (?).

-Fixed some typos.