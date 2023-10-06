- Physics now works "well" with walking down ramps, as opposed to flying off.
- Scale movement elements now work with variables.
- Upgraded/overhauled the way player action key works.
- Refactored how several UI's inside the editor work -- please notify if something is broken (opens up future stuff).
- Fixed how doodads display in engine and in the editor.
- Fixed an issue with selecting structure tiles and dragging leading to a crash.
RPG Architect update for 6 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
