RPG Architect update for 6 October 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 12378519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Physics now works "well" with walking down ramps, as opposed to flying off.
  • Scale movement elements now work with variables.
  • Upgraded/overhauled the way player action key works.
  • Refactored how several UI's inside the editor work -- please notify if something is broken (opens up future stuff).
  • Fixed how doodads display in engine and in the editor.
  • Fixed an issue with selecting structure tiles and dragging leading to a crash.

Changed files in this update

