Hotfix Out Now + New Menu Showacase!

Yesterday we released a major update, and while it's stable in most situations thanks to the beta branch testing, some of you found a few issues. This hotfix fixes them!

Beta 1.1.3 Patch Notes

Removed unused plugins that affected loading.

Fixed bug that caused some tooltips to display incorrect text.

Fixed bug that caused tooltips to sometimes display text in an incorrect language.

Fixed bug that caused the resolution setting not to work as a result of an engine update.

Fixed bug that made resolutions appear more than once in the settings on certain machines.

Apart from the hotfix, we've been hard at work on the next update. Below you'll see our current implementation of the revamped character select menu!

Anyways, that's it for this update

