Sunlight Scream: University Massacre update for 6 October 2023

Update 1.19

Build 12378387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! In this update:

  • Added Linux support;
  • Unlocked art with Samantha, which was hidden for the censored version (I forgot to unlock it). To get it, just rest with her at the camping;
  • Fixed text with a piece of code in the bus;
  • Fixed someone else's text in Johnson's ending;
  • I will soon add a guide to reaching all endings/achievements. Find it in the guide category.

.

That's all for now. Thanks to everyone who buys and plays the game, don't forget to share your impressions in any kind of content, as well as report bugs.

Sincerely yours,
Faithy

