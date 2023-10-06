"The Stalker" Update | v0.7.0
Features:
- A new monster has been added. (The Stalker)
- A dynamic weather system has been introduced. (thunderstorms, foggy weather, rainy, etc)
- Full controller support has been added. (Only in-game, not in menus yet)
- An in-game distance-based chat system has been implemented. The further away you are from the sender, the more opaque the message will appear.
- A completely new inventory system has been introduced.
- A completely new task system is now in place.
- You can now drop items from your inventory.
- New movement animations have been added.
- You now have a hotbar with three slots that you can use for items.
- Nametags will now smoothly fade out depending on how far away a player is.
- Roads have received more details and foliage.
- Brightness setting added to the settings menu.
Updates & Enhancements:
- All voicelines for the walkie talkie guy has been replaced.
- The map board now displays the direction each player is facing.
- The indicator on the map board will be green for your own indicator and red for other players' indicators.
- There is a new running animation for the carnivorous creatures.
- The Mother now has new and improved chase music.
- We have filled some of the previously empty sheds throughout the map with items and decorations.
- You can now customize the controls for voice chat in the settings menu.
- You can now customize the controls for toggling your flashlight in the settings menu.
- You have the ability to dodge attacks from the Mother.
- A new on-screen effect occurs when you get hit.
- You can now open the backpack you've lost and choose which items you want to retrieve.
- New centipede chase music has been added.
- The flashlight intensity has been updated.
- Objectives are described more clearly.
- You can no longer see your own nametag when looking up.
- Running camerashake has been improved.
- Reset the cursor to the regular windows for better response time.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed players being able to fall out of the map near the elevator in the ending scene.
- Fixed initial saved settings only applying when opening the menu for the first time.
- Fixed player tags not working properly.
- A lot of minor bugs fixed.
Optimization:
- Network optimization has been implemented, resulting in smoother movement with less stutter.
Changed files in this update