Surrounded update for 6 October 2023

"The Stalker" Update | v0.7.0

Build 12378332

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • A new monster has been added. (The Stalker)
  • A dynamic weather system has been introduced. (thunderstorms, foggy weather, rainy, etc)
  • Full controller support has been added. (Only in-game, not in menus yet)
  • An in-game distance-based chat system has been implemented. The further away you are from the sender, the more opaque the message will appear.
  • A completely new inventory system has been introduced.
  • A completely new task system is now in place.
  • You can now drop items from your inventory.
  • New movement animations have been added.
  • You now have a hotbar with three slots that you can use for items.
  • Nametags will now smoothly fade out depending on how far away a player is.
  • Roads have received more details and foliage.
  • Brightness setting added to the settings menu.

Updates & Enhancements:

  • All voicelines for the walkie talkie guy has been replaced.
  • The map board now displays the direction each player is facing.
  • The indicator on the map board will be green for your own indicator and red for other players' indicators.
  • There is a new running animation for the carnivorous creatures.
  • The Mother now has new and improved chase music.
  • We have filled some of the previously empty sheds throughout the map with items and decorations.
  • You can now customize the controls for voice chat in the settings menu.
  • You can now customize the controls for toggling your flashlight in the settings menu.
  • You have the ability to dodge attacks from the Mother.
  • A new on-screen effect occurs when you get hit.
  • You can now open the backpack you've lost and choose which items you want to retrieve.
  • New centipede chase music has been added.
  • The flashlight intensity has been updated.
  • Objectives are described more clearly.
  • You can no longer see your own nametag when looking up.
  • Running camerashake has been improved.
  • Reset the cursor to the regular windows for better response time.


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed players being able to fall out of the map near the elevator in the ending scene.
  • Fixed initial saved settings only applying when opening the menu for the first time.
  • Fixed player tags not working properly.
  • A lot of minor bugs fixed.

Optimization:

  • Network optimization has been implemented, resulting in smoother movement with less stutter.

