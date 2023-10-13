Galactic Ruler Update 4

Over the last few months work has picked up again on Galactic Ruler as we start to integrate improvements made for Supreme Ruler 2030 into GR. We've had 2 updates on Fasttrack so far and both have seemed relatively stable. Stable enough that we've now made this an official public update. Below you'll find the full changelog for this update.

We have more work planned, so stay tuned for further news.

<!> GAME SPEED <!>

The game option for Boosted Fasted Game Speed from SR2030 now exists in GR as well. When on, game speed is capped. When off, it's the same as before. It can be found in the Game Options - General section