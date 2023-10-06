 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dinky Guardians update for 6 October 2023

v1.06 - 06/10/2023 20:45

Share · View all patches · Build 12378304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Tutorial getting stuck if player built the Research Lab too quickly
  • Fixed issue with Resource Nodes not having natural spawn rate
  • Fixed issues with Dinkys on Feed Behaviour being stuck in a loop if target Dinky died while going to feed it
  • Player can now pick up objects even when stuck on some high collider
  • Modified collider on Research Lab to allow players to pick up objects stuck on top
  • Construction objects now have greater priority to prevent them getting stuck if you build them on top of something else

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link