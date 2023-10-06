- Fixed Tutorial getting stuck if player built the Research Lab too quickly
- Fixed issue with Resource Nodes not having natural spawn rate
- Fixed issues with Dinkys on Feed Behaviour being stuck in a loop if target Dinky died while going to feed it
- Player can now pick up objects even when stuck on some high collider
- Modified collider on Research Lab to allow players to pick up objects stuck on top
- Construction objects now have greater priority to prevent them getting stuck if you build them on top of something else
Dinky Guardians update for 6 October 2023
v1.06 - 06/10/2023 20:45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
