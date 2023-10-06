 Skip to content

The Outbreak Story update for 6 October 2023

v1.0.9 Update

The Outbreak Story update for 6 October 2023

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug where Noah's charge attack (which requires you to hold the Melee Attack button and the Down button and then release them when the charge is complete) doesn't work when the Down button is released first.
  • Fixed a bug in a submenu of the pause menu where the mouse cursor didn't interact with the menu properly.
  • Reverted a change from last patch: The fix for the bug where, on a DualShock controller, the submenu of the pause menu that lets you rebind input buttons would show the touch pad as the PS button. Turns out that this wasn't a bug, the button id (which corresponds to the select button on Xbox controllers as well as PS3 DualShock controllers) does in fact correspond to the PS button on PS4 DualShock controllers, and Game Maker Studio 1.4's manual is just... wrong... about this. Note to self: don't expect the official manual of a product you bought to be accurate all the time. Got it. Thanks.

