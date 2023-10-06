 Skip to content

Sunwave Hotel update for 6 October 2023

Sunwave Hotel v14.11

Build 12378165

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a lot of dead ends that might lock up your progression in the game.
Fixed a list of typos along with some issues where Player's Custom Name was not showing.

