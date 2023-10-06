My Little Universe v1.1.4 Hot Fix #3



Good evening dear players, it's great to read all your feedback in forums & steam reviews. Team is working hard to fix any issues you have reported so far, so here's another minor hot fix patch fixing several issues reported.

Fixed an issue with booster card XP bar not filling up properly

Improved overall mouse controls, now it should be possible to click through all the menus with mouse controls and keyboard controls alike

Fixed issue that appeared in version Hot Fix v1.1.2 , which caused players playing on controller not being able to change settings while using a controller. This bug did not happen to players using keyboard/mouse controls

Restored fishing spots in Asium , now all fishing spots are fixed and shouldn't cause any issues to the players

We are still continuing to investigate the issue with some players having game crashes on game launch. If you have a similar issue - please report it to our discord or make a post under discussion forum.

One of the possible solutions for such crash is to launch the game in Administrator mode, as from reports received until now - game only crashes if it doesn't have permissions to write the save file on game launch.

Have fun playing the game,

Your's trully

Stickman aka Joy