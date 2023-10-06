Patch Notes V0.1.2

Hey Shapers!

You asked for fixes, well, we got some fixes. We just released our first hotfix for Battle Shapers!

Changelist 0.1.2

Gameplay

Changed the base pistol reload animation and sound to better show when the weapon is ready to fire again.

Added a unique boss retaliation for Wind Magistrate

Reduced the base HP of all 3 bosses by 25%

Reduced the base HP of the Arbiter by 30%

Reduced the base HP of the MadVatter by 50%

Reduced base damage of the Grinder's leap attack by 20%

Reduced the cost of HP in the shop by 30%

Reduced damage of Strike Mantis' dash attack by 25%

Reduced damage of Strike Mantis' missiles by 20%

Reduced damage of Strike Mantis' projectiles by 50%

Reduced damage of Wind Magistrate's dash attack by 15%

Reduced damage of Wind Magistrate's Tornadoes by 15%

Reduced damage of Volt Colossus's Volt mine by 15%

Enemy damage scaling over the course of a run has been reduced by 20%, this applies to all enemies in the game

Adjusted distribution of enemies in the first tower to prevent multiple instances of the same enemy type per chamber and to ensure better encounter variety from chamber to chamber

Optimization

Removed outdated UI elements to improve performance

Numerous errors have been fixed that were causing stuttering problems on less powerful machines

Localization

Added missing translations in all non-English languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Fortified Armor core enhancement to not trigger 100% of the time

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to hold a charged shot while punching

Fixed an issue causing the Critical Blast core enhancement to appear twice in the same selection screen

Fixed an issue that allowed players to flip their camera upside down using weapon recoil

Fixed an issue where the reload animation of the Scourge was not playing correctly a majority of the time

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in Wind Magistrate’s tornadoes and die instantly

Fixed an issue where Strike Core’s dash had a small unintended delay when used after picking up a Dash cooldown reset

Fixed an issue causing mole turrets to teleport abruptly without playing an animation

Fixed an issue where core enhancements were not displayed at their correct level in the Core loadout screen

Fixed an issue causing players to occasionally get stuck while exiting certain menus

Fixed an issue with Steam Deck and Dualshock controllers where the player would not be able to use left and right triggers for several seconds after a time slow effect

Fixed multiple issues where the reward selector spawn would spawn partially inside of walls in certain rooms

Fixed an issue where post processing effects were not being refreshed correctly as the player entered a shaper biome room

Fixed an issue where ultrawide resolutions were not correctly displayed in the Options menu

Fixed laser trap placements across multiple rooms

Fixed an issue where Strike Mantis’ turret sounds could be heard in a random room

These balance adjustments and bug fixes are what we managed to get done as quickly as we could since our launch this past Tuesday. Rest assured, we’ll be continuing to improve performance and optimization, fixing gameplay bugs and making further adjustments to the balance of the game and run difficulty. Expect more changes in these areas in the near future, and thank you VERY much for being so present and active in our Early Access development so far.

P.S: To those of you who beat the bosses despite them being extra hard difficulty-wise....we have nothing but respect for your hustle.

Best,

Metric Empire