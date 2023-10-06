- Improved readability and feedback for certain UI elements.
- The shop button will now flash yellow if you've collected gold in a previous run.
- Brightened the coloring for several crosshairs to make them stand out better.
- A colorblind mode can now be enabled in the options menu, this will display differentiating symbols on all doors.
- Added a tutorial for basic controls to assist new players.
- Keys you don't currently possess now appear grayed out on the HUD.
- Health and mana regen upgrades now affect regen interval instead of the amount.
- Added a brief period of invincibility after teleporting (0.5 seconds).
- The movement speed of enemies and their projectiles has been reduced slightly.
Pixel Descent update for 6 October 2023
QOL Update (V0.51)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
