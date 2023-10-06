 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 6 October 2023

QOL Update (V0.51)

  • Improved readability and feedback for certain UI elements.
  • The shop button will now flash yellow if you've collected gold in a previous run.
  • Brightened the coloring for several crosshairs to make them stand out better.
  • A colorblind mode can now be enabled in the options menu, this will display differentiating symbols on all doors.
  • Added a tutorial for basic controls to assist new players.
  • Keys you don't currently possess now appear grayed out on the HUD.
  • Health and mana regen upgrades now affect regen interval instead of the amount.
  • Added a brief period of invincibility after teleporting (0.5 seconds).
  • The movement speed of enemies and their projectiles has been reduced slightly.

