 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SinVR update for 6 October 2023

Settings Menu Upgrade:

Share · View all patches · Build 12378093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just updated our settings menu with the ability to tune Voiceover and SFX separately.
Have a Sinful weekend.

Changed files in this update

SinVR Content Depot 966871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link