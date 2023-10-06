 Skip to content

PongBall update for 6 October 2023

0.7.1.0 - Engine and Performance Update

Build 12378037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pongers! Hello! new update is here! Check it:

[ENGINE]

  • Updated to v.4.1.2
  • Performance is now better thanks to Engine update
    [SKILLS]
  • Added new skills icons!
    [BALL]
  • Updated ball in Retro pitch
  • Updated particles of ball
  • Updated particles of soccer ball
    [AI]
  • Fixed bug when AI was going up and down fast if ball was going same postion with AI paddle
  • Added little reaction time of AI to make it feel more real
    [SHOP - NOT DONE]
  • Designed shop
  • Prices set for 3 skins

