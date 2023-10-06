Update 0.67.3 Now Live

Good day, Hatchlings! Today I bring you news of Update 0.67.3. This update addresses many of the issues we found over the passed week, resolves some problems with the save system, and adds in some new accessories and other collectibles in various levels. So lets jump into the list!

Added

Added 9 new accessories to customize Tirsy with

Added 12 new hidden shoutouts to our community's helpful players and testers

Added new Save and Load window layout

Added 8 new collectibles to fill your hoard even more (including an actual pile of gold!)

Added a way to rebind keys to be whatever you want them to be in settings menu

Changed

Changed the save system from a 4 slot setup to just two slots, Autosave and Manual

Changed how various objects render which drastically reduced the amount of lag in each level

Changed how the dragons are rendered to appear much more smooth and slightly more stylized

Changed how rain and snow effects are rendered so they don't pop into existence randomly

Changed the location of a save spot in the Nikish Depths

Changed the teleport locations of various levels to bring the player to the correct spot

Changed various flora to use better LOD's to further reduce lag loads in larger levels

Changed the location of 3 collectibles in the Tempest Valley

Fixed

Fixed the broken save system (Only use Manual Save slot for now due to another small bug)

Fixed teleports not working properly in Ketek Canyon, Tempest Valley, and the Nikish Depths

Fixed swimming being broken in Nikish Depths

Fixed the super jump on Jubilee Island bug

Fixed the missing portal to main menu on Jubilee Island (functions properly now)

Fixed the cake being uninteractable on Jubilee Island

Fixed the missing companions from appearing on Jubilee at the cake spot

Fixed dialogue problems with Moatia and Ippa on Jubilee Island

Fixed broken creature pathing in various levels (still broken in Ketek Canyon atm)

Fixed keybinds being broken with new settings menu

Fixed the Memory crystals background from not appearing in save window

Fixed all missing accessories in Ketek Canyon and Cryoburr Pass for Tirsy

Fixed the bad rotation of Tirsy after jumping (No more nose diving Tirsy! FINALLY!)

Fixed the collision of various rocks to better fit their shape

Fixed the texture on the vapor platforms "round" version from not showing correctly

Fixed constant triggering of mystical rings when triggered by the green gems or stone blocks

Fixed the visible box colliders for various quest locations from showing

Fixed improper culling of objects within very close range to the player

Fixed Tirsy's silver eyes from not being silver

Fixed intensive lag spikes after chatting with Zal'Nirak in the Hatchery

Fixed stuttering Mystical Platforms (They move smoothly again)

Fixed trigger location for various doors being too far back to interact with

Fixed the hidden rooms from not spawning in various levels

Fixed the falling rocks puzzle in the Path of Dragons

Fixed lights not appearing after using Aura element on the glowing cubes in Path of Dragons

Fixed black ground bug in Path of Draggons

Fixed the teleport portals from taking you to the wrong location in Path of Dragons

Fixed water causing the player to get stuck inside it in Path of Dragons

Fixed Zal'Nirak's dialogue unable to exit in Path of Dragons

Fixed Chippy's dialogue from not appearing in Path of Dragons

Fixed the Shrine of Tirsy at the end of Path of Dragons to show the cutscene now

Fixed various voices from not playing as you traverse the Path of Dragons

Fixed the Aura element not illuminating the Hall of Heroes in the Dragon Temple

Fixed the Aura element not being selectible when pressing the 5 Key

Fixed various broken keybinds for common interactions

Fixed missing photo-op locations from appearing

With these changes, we've had a pretty busy week but the effort shows and there is so much still needing worked out in it, but we're hard at work to make Tirsy's Tale even better as time goes on! Now with a working save system (well half of one, please only use Manual slot for now) we can move on to other issues that have been brought to our attention and hopefully get some of the other cut scenes put in place to fully flesh out the game's story. So until next time, keep on keeping on hatchlings! And remember, be the dragon YOU want to be!