Legacy Of The Pact update for 6 October 2023

2023/10/06 Patch

Build 12377993

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed pause menu controller get stuck going from controller to mouse/keyboard
Fixed mouse/keyboard to controller and controller to mouse/keyboard also work now
Fixed quests dialog now supports controller aswell
Bomber AI HP has been nerf so you can kill them easy from the start
AI Spawn Rates Reduced on Normal

