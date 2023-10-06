Fixed pause menu controller get stuck going from controller to mouse/keyboard
Fixed mouse/keyboard to controller and controller to mouse/keyboard also work now
Fixed quests dialog now supports controller aswell
Bomber AI HP has been nerf so you can kill them easy from the start
AI Spawn Rates Reduced on Normal
Legacy Of The Pact update for 6 October 2023
2023/10/06 Patch
