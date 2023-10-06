Hotfix Items
• Fixed clipping issue with Hangman intro on Harvest Map.
• After finishing your 10th ranked placement game, your rank will now be displayed on the wrap up screen.
• Picknames/Role Reveal cinematic now shows the correct skin in ranked play.
• Elo, player stats, and TP rewards are more permissive of players leaving after they died.
Town of Salem 2 update for 6 October 2023
Hotfix Patch R.1.1.36 - 10/06/2023
