Town of Salem 2 update for 6 October 2023

Hotfix Patch R.1.1.36 - 10/06/2023

Build 12377927

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Items
• Fixed clipping issue with Hangman intro on Harvest Map.
• After finishing your 10th ranked placement game, your rank will now be displayed on the wrap up screen.
• Picknames/Role Reveal cinematic now shows the correct skin in ranked play.
• Elo, player stats, and TP rewards are more permissive of players leaving after they died.

