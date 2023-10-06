 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 6 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/6/2023

Build 12377892 · Last edited by Wendy

[ GRAPHICS ]

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key
  • Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame
  • Minor animation system performance optimizations

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass

[ MISC ]

  • All surrender votes now require a majority to pass
  • Fixed an exploit where players could spam chat during the Premier draft phase
  • Fixed a bug where kicked players were receiving the maximum CS Rating penalty. Kicked players will now receive CS Rating based on the final outcome of the match instead
  • Fixed a bug where the first character at the beginning of the terrorist team intro wouldn't render
  • Configured SDL to prefer X11 over Wayland on Linux
  • Paris 2023 items are no longer for sale

Changed files in this update

