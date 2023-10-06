Release Notes for 10/6/2023

[ GRAPHICS ]
- Fixed a case where water would appear black in screenshots and video capture
- For AMD GPU users, shader compilation hitches can now be fixed with a driver update: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-23-20-11-7
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key
- Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame
- Minor animation system performance optimizations
[ MAPS ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass
[ MISC ]
- All surrender votes now require a majority to pass
- Fixed an exploit where players could spam chat during the Premier draft phase
- Fixed a bug where kicked players were receiving the maximum CS Rating penalty. Kicked players will now receive CS Rating based on the final outcome of the match instead
- Fixed a bug where the first character at the beginning of the terrorist team intro wouldn't render
- Configured SDL to prefer X11 over Wayland on Linux
- Paris 2023 items are no longer for sale
