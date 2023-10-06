-fix possible bug with jumping when no gas giant variable set that session.
-update scrap amounts on rig explosion
-prevent mining with packing tool
-fixed mine shaft collider
-fixed freighter ramp lacuna
-downsized AO and metallic maps on freighter and mine interior,
-added content size fitter to sector goals to allow stacking and prevent goal overlap
-correct quest item disks spawning on first map.
-correct infinite loop and crash when killed by jelly after taking Resist buff
-fix bug when mashing escape and build at once. Escape now takes you out of build mode.
-remove fuel debug
-put dialog sound on sfx mixer.
-make buttons slightly taller on dialog
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Build 0.321
