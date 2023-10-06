Build 0.321

-fix possible bug with jumping when no gas giant variable set that session.

-update scrap amounts on rig explosion

-prevent mining with packing tool

-fixed mine shaft collider

-fixed freighter ramp lacuna

-downsized AO and metallic maps on freighter and mine interior,

-added content size fitter to sector goals to allow stacking and prevent goal overlap

-correct quest item disks spawning on first map.

-correct infinite loop and crash when killed by jelly after taking Resist buff

-fix bug when mashing escape and build at once. Escape now takes you out of build mode.

-remove fuel debug

-put dialog sound on sfx mixer.

-make buttons slightly taller on dialog