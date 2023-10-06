Bug fix: Repeated game with incorrect character positions.
Bug fix: The enemy jumped off the train with incorrect posture.
Correction: The dropped gemstone has changed its material.
Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Bug fix
Bug fix: Repeated game with incorrect character positions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update