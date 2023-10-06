 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Bug fix: Repeated game with incorrect character positions.
Bug fix: The enemy jumped off the train with incorrect posture.
Correction: The dropped gemstone has changed its material.

