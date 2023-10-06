Version 1.51 Alpha patch notes

Spooklets may be bugged on old saves before I implemented them. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to address these issues but it does not affect new games from that version onwards.
Gameplay
New Mini Boss rooms, which contain 1 giant enemy surrounded by complimentary minions. 3 peppered throughout each dungeon level.. These rooms lock automatically when you enter (can escape via teleport). Once defeated, does not respawn. Always drops 1 random equipment with min quality based on dungeon level.
Complete rework of dungeon enemy stats
Glass ring changed from 1,2,3 stats to 1,2,6 (normal superior, majestic).
Damage text is now colored Red for damage to player, yellow for enemies. Critical is denoted by larger font size
CARD UI IMPROVEMENTS:
When viewing card to eat, you will see the next level stats instead of current
When viewing card in card collection, you will see your current eaten levels as well.
You can eat a card that has been boosted past max with items without unequipping to reduce levels first
Bugs Fixed
- Water ball was increasing damage on bounce instead of decreasing
- Holding trigger buttons no longer continuously scrolls inventory even after you’ve released it.
- Pet no longer disappears
- Harvest drone will no longer trigger skill sound (only the visual icon)
- Greater health potion max stack changed to 10.
- Fixed Edgar walking on water and also Tobias (Thanks Epic!)
- Chests no longer regenerate in rooms that have previously been looted
- Pet no longer stops at base of penguin post when leaving
Known Issues:
- Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse.
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Tobias pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
