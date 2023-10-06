 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Version 1.51 Alpha patch notes

Version 1.51 Alpha patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spooklets may be bugged on old saves before I implemented them. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to address these issues but it does not affect new games from that version onwards.

Gameplay

  • New Mini Boss rooms, which contain 1 giant enemy surrounded by complimentary minions. 3 peppered throughout each dungeon level.. These rooms lock automatically when you enter (can escape via teleport). Once defeated, does not respawn. Always drops 1 random equipment with min quality based on dungeon level.

  • Complete rework of dungeon enemy stats

  • Glass ring changed from 1,2,3 stats to 1,2,6 (normal superior, majestic).

  • Damage text is now colored Red for damage to player, yellow for enemies. Critical is denoted by larger font size

  • CARD UI IMPROVEMENTS:

  • When viewing card to eat, you will see the next level stats instead of current

  • When viewing card in card collection, you will see your current eaten levels as well.

  • You can eat a card that has been boosted past max with items without unequipping to reduce levels first

Bugs Fixed

  • Water ball was increasing damage on bounce instead of decreasing
  • Holding trigger buttons no longer continuously scrolls inventory even after you’ve released it.
  • Pet no longer disappears
  • Harvest drone will no longer trigger skill sound (only the visual icon)
  • Greater health potion max stack changed to 10.
  • Fixed Edgar walking on water and also Tobias (Thanks Epic!)
  • Chests no longer regenerate in rooms that have previously been looted
  • Pet no longer stops at base of penguin post when leaving

Known Issues:

  • Water drone having issues and not watering animation in greenhouse.
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Tobias pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart
  • Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
  • Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form

