Version 1.51 Alpha patch notes

Spooklets may be bugged on old saves before I implemented them. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to address these issues but it does not affect new games from that version onwards.

Gameplay

New Mini Boss rooms, which contain 1 giant enemy surrounded by complimentary minions. 3 peppered throughout each dungeon level.. These rooms lock automatically when you enter (can escape via teleport). Once defeated, does not respawn. Always drops 1 random equipment with min quality based on dungeon level.

Complete rework of dungeon enemy stats

Glass ring changed from 1,2,3 stats to 1,2,6 (normal superior, majestic).

Damage text is now colored Red for damage to player, yellow for enemies. Critical is denoted by larger font size

CARD UI IMPROVEMENTS:

When viewing card to eat, you will see the next level stats instead of current

When viewing card in card collection, you will see your current eaten levels as well.