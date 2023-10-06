A Week of Excitement and Growth!

Ahoy, Tiny Atolls adventurers!

It's been an exhilarating week since we set sail on our journey together, and we're thrilled to share some fantastic news.

So many new dedicated players

We're delighted to report that we've seen a lot of new players in this short span.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who embarked on this voyage with us. Your trust and belief in Tiny Atolls have fueled our passion to create the best gaming experience possible. It's truly amazing to see the Tiny Atolls community grow with each passing day.

Your Feedback: Our Guiding Star

But our journey doesn't end here. We believe in constant improvement, and your feedback has been instrumental in shaping the game. We've been listening closely to your suggestions and observations, and we're excited to announce that we've already implemented several fixes and enhancements based on your valuable input. This includes a small tutorial to help you embark on your first playthrough of the game!

Share Your Thoughts

We'd love to hear more from you! If you haven't already, please take a moment to share your thoughts on Tiny Atolls. Your reviews, comments, and suggestions are essential to us, and they'll help us continue refining the game to meet and exceed your expectations.

Thank you once again for joining us on this incredible journey through the Tiny Atolls. We look forward to many more adventures together!

If you haven't set sail with Tiny Atolls yet, there's no better time than now. Join the adventure and be a part of our growing community!

Again, from all of the Tiny Atolls development team :

Thank you!