Update notes for 1.3.34

New lil bugfix/QoL patch out!

We've been listening to folks on Discord, Twitch, and Twitter and working hard on improvements and fixes as fast as we can! Thankfully there haven't been many bug reports so we can start focusing on smaller issues now!

Bugs:

Fixed issue where sometimes you couldn't craft a recipe despite having all the ingredients

Fixed issue where sometimes player takes too long to walk into their house

Improvements:

Added a hints/tips element to the main menu (another attempt to teach folks about sprinting!)

Added a new option in settings for “Disable Vignette” for people who don’t like the vignetting around the screen

Some small lighting tweaks

We're working on improving the Chinese localization now so expect some fixes for that soon!