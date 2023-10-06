 Skip to content

Luminous Skies: A Short Adventure update for 6 October 2023

10/6 Luminous Skies, Minor update

10/6 Luminous Skies, Minor update

After more thorough testing, the "Character Restoration" procedure has been updated. Hopefully, it should be cleaner than it was previously. This has also been added to Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage.

Below shows where to activate the Character Restoration procedure in the event character files go missing [Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage]. Go to the Temple in Frostwind, go up into the attic and interact with the lower left corner to receive the prompt.

Please note that you only have a few days left for the sale on Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage, which ends on October 9th.

Patch Notes:
Updated/added "Character Restoration" fix to all versions of Luminous Skies

Updated skills database for Luminous Skies: A Short Adventure [all versions]

Wherever you are, I hope you enjoy the game and are having a great day.

