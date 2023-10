Share · View all patches · Build 12377553 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

I've added a new tower.

The Flame is a fire-type legendary orb upgrade, featuring four flamethrowers around it that continuously deal damage to enemies.

I've also fixed the issue with the latest version that was preventing cards from being purchasable.

Additionally, I've significantly increased the spinning speed of the Laser.

Keep digging!