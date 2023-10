Share · View all patches · Build 12377511 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 19:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Beta 1.6.0.7 is now Live, and the Consortium of Being Unable To Remember Whether They are Called Spicing or Spacing Guild would like you to welcome Steam Achievements.

Warning: For the Beta, achievements reset on game start

Enjoy the dopamine hits!