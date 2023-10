We are introducing something new. From now on we will be introducing extra chapters and assets into the game independent of the DLCs that will be included in the future.

The first addition will be an introductory chapter that will help expand the world of "The Garden of Earthly Delights."

Soon, we will introduce DLCs that will present a more complex development of the adventure. Each DLC will have a new story to enrich our universe. I hope you like it.

Thanks!!