-
Under Mods > Maps in the wrist menu you can now launch public and private instances. Be advised that this is a preview feature and you might run into some issues. Known problems include, host migration is currently still in development so if you are host and leave server the other players will get sent to the main menu. Please look at the download sizes before choosing to start or join a map. Have fun!
-
Addressed issue that was causing art in the gallery to not properly display.
-
Added sound occlusion to all maps to enhance PVP weapons effects.
Riff XR update for 6 October 2023
Map SDK & Private Instance Preview
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2182791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update