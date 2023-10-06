Version 1.1 - The Scree nerf patch

Small update of a monster in the cave zone:
- The Scree monster in the cave map is now unable to call for aid when stunned.
- The Scree monster’s “Screech” ability’s successrate is lowered from 70% to 60%
