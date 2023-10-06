 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eye of D'akess update for 6 October 2023

Version 1.1 - The Scree nerf patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12377394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update of a monster in the cave zone:

  • The Scree monster in the cave map is now unable to call for aid when stunned.
  • The Scree monster’s “Screech” ability’s successrate is lowered from 70% to 60%

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220041 Depot 2220041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link