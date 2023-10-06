[Nightly] Update v0.8.4960a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug in user_input that could cause changes made in the Filesystem prior to the method call to not be updated in FileExplorer.
-
Fixed bug that caused the first time a log was generated after being deleted to be empty, instead of containing the action that had created the log.
-
Fixed bug that caused the ownership of rentals to be lost, preventing payment cancellation or network deletion from ConfigLan.
-
Fixed bug that caused the cooldown information for credential and CTF missions to not persist after a Gameover or player reset.
-
Fixed bug that caused the ethernet connection to the home network to not be established correctly when starting the game if it was the last connection used.
-
Fixed bug in metalib.overflow that could cause crashes under certain conditions if the exploit had the requirement "Connected in the same local network as the target"
-
Fixed bug in ConfigLan after resetting the network, that could cause network corruption after saving changes in portforward configuration.
Changed depots in nightly branch