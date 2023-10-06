[Nightly] Update v0.8.4960a

Fixed bug in user_input that could cause changes made in the Filesystem prior to the method call to not be updated in FileExplorer.

Fixed bug that caused the first time a log was generated after being deleted to be empty, instead of containing the action that had created the log.

Fixed bug that caused the ownership of rentals to be lost, preventing payment cancellation or network deletion from ConfigLan.

Fixed bug that caused the cooldown information for credential and CTF missions to not persist after a Gameover or player reset.

Fixed bug that caused the ethernet connection to the home network to not be established correctly when starting the game if it was the last connection used.

Fixed bug in metalib.overflow that could cause crashes under certain conditions if the exploit had the requirement "Connected in the same local network as the target"