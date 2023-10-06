Update 1.0.5 - Hugo Rodrigue Appreciation Post

Hugo Rodrigue is a musician and composer, and he did all the music for Islands of the Caliph.

I find the songs have been growing on my more and more as I've playtested the game (a lot) over the past few months. The songs have also evolved over this time, and they have become really important to establishing the atmosphere of the game. I feel like they lend it a style and authenticity that I would never have been able to reach on my own as the game developer, so I just wanted to express my appreciation for Hugo's work on this project!

Check out his website for more info: https://hurodrigue.wixsite.com/portfolio?fbclid=IwAR0dJHcsx9LxlP0QIa1TVRwxv_DB2ov-A53gOS3CNYAFGp9jNpjf9tNoAGw

Fixes in Version 1.0.5

I have also fixed another issue in the game where Aziz the Jailer did not show up at the right time.