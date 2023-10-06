 Skip to content

Six Days in Fallujah update for 6 October 2023

Patch 0.2.1.2

Patch 0.2.1.2 · Build 12377239

With recent community reports, we identified an issue causing reduced flashlight efficiency. This update addressed this issue, restoring flashlight brightness in both interiors and exteriors. Patch 0.2.1.2 is available now on Steam!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue in which flashlights were not lighting interiors and exteriors correctly For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

