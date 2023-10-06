Share · View all patches · Build 12377239 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

With recent community reports, we identified an issue causing reduced flashlight efficiency. This update addressed this issue, restoring flashlight brightness in both interiors and exteriors. Patch 0.2.1.2 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which flashlights were not lighting interiors and exteriors correctly For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

