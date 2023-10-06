Update to version: Early Access 1.1

Hello, Captains!

MOTK:FB seems to have started off on the right foot and this reassures me about its future.

These are the changes in the new version:

Several players have told me that the game becomes difficult very quickly.

There is a problem for me because others have told me that the initial part is a little boring.

To try to please everyone, I made sure that the creation of enemy types occurs more slowly the more powerful the enemy is.

To further facilitate gameplay in the first few sentences, I doubled the value of the coins that weaker enemies drop .

Consequently, I also raised all the others.

I increased the chance of finding more common ranged weapons in chests .

Please note that this game is similar to VS, but it is not VS.

Here, the enemy must also be faced hand-to-hand, which is why thick armor and powerful mounts can be found.

Some potions will help you get through larger groups of enemies without taking too much damage.

Following your suggestion (which I thought was very lovely), now, a plaque will appear for each of your comrades who died in battle, designed to remember his noble gesture forever!

That's all for now.

For advice and reports, please feel free to contact me in the Community Hub.

If you like the game and would like to continue supporting my work, a simple review on the store page would help me a lot.

Thanks to everyone, and have fun! :)