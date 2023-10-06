 Skip to content

HORROR TYCOON update for 6 October 2023

Update 0.9.9.6 - Bug fixes + New content + New location preview

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Haunters,
A few fixes from the most recent update as well as some new content.

  • Fixed a bug where guests would become scared prior to actually entering the trigger sphere.
  • Added a new sneak peak at the new location coming in the next update: Lost Lands Amusement Park!
  • Added a new song to the soundtrack.
  • Fixed an issue where decor item Body Parts were falling through the floor.
  • Fixed an issue where bones were also falling through floors.
  • THE LAKE: Added Tiki Torches around the environment.
  • THE LAKE: Fixed the level grid that was not aligned with the exit and entrance properly.
  • Sky effects will now scale based on graphic settings. Lower settings will yield better performance.
  • Fixed decor item Curtains that had an incorrect Phobia tag.
  • Changed: Reduced the amount of damage and moved the trigger area of the Big Spider scare trap.
  • Changed: Reduced the size of the trigger area for the Grandfather Clock and moved the trigger area to be more focused in front of the clock.
  • Changed: Increased the trigger radisu for the blood bath. scare trap.
  • Added: Water FX 1 - Shoots water up from below.

Changed files in this update

HORROR TYCOON Depot Depot 1506682
