Update 0.9.9.6 - Bug fixes + New content + New location preview

Greetings Haunters,
A few fixes from the most recent update as well as some new content.
- Fixed a bug where guests would become scared prior to actually entering the trigger sphere.
- Added a new sneak peak at the new location coming in the next update: Lost Lands Amusement Park!
- Added a new song to the soundtrack.
- Fixed an issue where decor item Body Parts were falling through the floor.
- Fixed an issue where bones were also falling through floors.
- THE LAKE: Added Tiki Torches around the environment.
- THE LAKE: Fixed the level grid that was not aligned with the exit and entrance properly.
- Sky effects will now scale based on graphic settings. Lower settings will yield better performance.
- Fixed decor item Curtains that had an incorrect Phobia tag.
- Changed: Reduced the amount of damage and moved the trigger area of the Big Spider scare trap.
- Changed: Reduced the size of the trigger area for the Grandfather Clock and moved the trigger area to be more focused in front of the clock.
- Changed: Increased the trigger radisu for the blood bath. scare trap.
- Added: Water FX 1 - Shoots water up from below.
