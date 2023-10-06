Hotfix 0.8.2.8 - Changelog

- Fixed the crash caused by "Tempest".
- Fixed the crash caused by "Draining Sigil".
- Fixed the crash caused by "Blood Spit".
- Fixed the crash caused by using "Forceful Slam" on the same turn as moving to another location.
- Fixed the incorrect duration of "Blood Craze".
- Fixed "Deadly Tail" still applying its outdated debuff.
- Fixed "Sudden Lunge" delivering a second strike while dual wielding.
- Fixed the possibility of reading already studied maps.
- Fixed "Seal of Shackles" not prolonging the duration of its effect when used again on the same target.
- Fixed the Leatherworking Workshop's Bailiff demanding a larger bribe even when presented with the Recommendation Letter.
- Fixed Guards not reacting to the first bow or crossbow shot taken at them.
- Fixed Runic Boulders not being destroyed when summoned on tiles with traps.
- Fixed "Ramming Charge" being listed as a Stance ability.
- Fixed the Ethnarch's Funeral Mask triggering only once per playthrough.
- Increased the chance of triggering damage types' special effects. Standardized the duration of said effects.
- Reduced the spawn chance for some high level enemies (including Brigand Mages, Sanguimages, and Murkstalkers).
- Antitoxin will now halve the duration of Hangovers.
- Fixed the bug causing equipment hovers to not display negative changes to stats if they were compensated by an enchantment.
- Fixed Turncoats dropping weapons that didn't match their sprite.
- Fixed Wolfhounds not having a "swimming" sprite.
- Fixed the sound effect of "Resonance" disappearing after moving to another location.
- Fixed the possibility of triggering multiple death animations at the same time when killing enemies with critical damage.
- Fixed the bug causing stolen items to change their settlement tag to a new one when placed in a container owned by another settlement.
- Fixed the sprite depth of destroyed Deathstinger Hives.
- Fixed collision issues with dry trees in the steppes.
- The game now correctly saves the color of blood splatters on the ground.
- The game now correctly saves the color of dropped potions.
Stoneshard update for 6 October 2023
Hotfix 0.8.2.8 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
