Update 0.2.1

ALL BEST SCORES
-All your best scores across all maps is added together and tracked.
-Your “all best score” will very slightly boost your bonus score rate.
OVERPOWERED ARTIFACTS PLUS
-Getting INSANE high scores in endless runs is now reflected in your artifact readouts (+number).
-Getting +1 to an OP artifact will require you to reach a score of 300k (double the threshold for a normal OP artifact), giving you only a “SINGLE SMALL” boost to a stat. You will get another stat boost for every 150k score after that.
-OP plus stats must be earned in endless mode, and can not be purchase with artifact essence.
-The rewards for OP plus artifacts are extremely diminished, and are intended to acknowledge skilled players that can achieve these ludicrously high scores.
TWEAKS
-Improved shock-wave drop-off accuracy at low fps.
-Fixed Ground Pounder delay at low fps.
-Vortex On Hit for Chain Bolter damage increased from 150% to 550%.
-Vortex On Hit for Range damage increased from 150% to 200%.
-Vortex On Hit for Snap Trap damage increased from 200% to 250%.
-Fixed vortex bombs displaying incorrect kills.
-Structure list now has a scroll bar due to the growing number of buttons.
-Can only build 1 Quantum Farm per map now.
-Minor UI tweaks.
-Fixed small shock-waves not hitting shields.
-Moved out of place booster tile on Flank.
-Fixed incorrect DPS count on SRM Launcher.
-SRM Launcher cost increased from 350 to 400.
-SRM Launcher upgrade cost increased from 140 to 170.
-SRM Launcher fire rates decreased from 1, 1.2, 1.5 to 0.6, 0.8, 1.2
-SRM Launcher shock-wave time changed from 0.5 to 0.25.
-SRM Launcher damage decreased from 50, 75, 100, 150 to 40, 60, 80, 120.
