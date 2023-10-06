Update 0.2.1

ALL BEST SCORES

-All your best scores across all maps is added together and tracked.

-Your “all best score” will very slightly boost your bonus score rate.

OVERPOWERED ARTIFACTS PLUS

-Getting INSANE high scores in endless runs is now reflected in your artifact readouts (+number).

-Getting +1 to an OP artifact will require you to reach a score of 300k (double the threshold for a normal OP artifact), giving you only a “SINGLE SMALL” boost to a stat. You will get another stat boost for every 150k score after that.

-OP plus stats must be earned in endless mode, and can not be purchase with artifact essence.

-The rewards for OP plus artifacts are extremely diminished, and are intended to acknowledge skilled players that can achieve these ludicrously high scores.

TWEAKS

-Improved shock-wave drop-off accuracy at low fps.

-Fixed Ground Pounder delay at low fps.

-Vortex On Hit for Chain Bolter damage increased from 150% to 550%.

-Vortex On Hit for Range damage increased from 150% to 200%.

-Vortex On Hit for Snap Trap damage increased from 200% to 250%.

-Fixed vortex bombs displaying incorrect kills.

-Structure list now has a scroll bar due to the growing number of buttons.

-Can only build 1 Quantum Farm per map now.

-Minor UI tweaks.

-Fixed small shock-waves not hitting shields.

-Moved out of place booster tile on Flank.

-Fixed incorrect DPS count on SRM Launcher.

-SRM Launcher cost increased from 350 to 400.

-SRM Launcher upgrade cost increased from 140 to 170.

-SRM Launcher fire rates decreased from 1, 1.2, 1.5 to 0.6, 0.8, 1.2

-SRM Launcher shock-wave time changed from 0.5 to 0.25.

-SRM Launcher damage decreased from 50, 75, 100, 150 to 40, 60, 80, 120.