EXP & magic find boosts, anti-bot measures, and juicy bug fixes!

502: Early Access 0.18.102

October 6, 2023 1:30 PM EST

• Enabled EXP and Magic Find boosts because everyone asked nicely.

• Fixed the ability to toggle potato mode.

• Magical and physical mitigation is now calculated after all resists instead of before. This makes those property much more valuable than before. This also applies to skills such as Shimmering Orb and Serene Sigil.

• Fixed an old bug where some items would display the wrong item tier.

• Optimized the load times of the leaderboard. Should be close to instant now!

• Fixed Druid's healing over time percentage value.

• Fixed a bug with Rogue's Flurry haste value. It was linking to the wrong value.

• Rogue's execution damage threshold was lowered from 25% to 20%.

• Rogue's execution damage was reduced.

• Rogue's Prowl bonus damage was reduced.

• Rogue's Flash Strike damage was reduced.

• Rogue's Backstab damage was reduced.