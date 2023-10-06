 Skip to content

Ira update for 6 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12376844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bow of Punishment Performance Changes
  • Charge Attack follow-up damage : 50% -> 20% of Charge damage
  • Charge Attack follow-up attack penetration reduced from 5 -> 1
  • Fixed an issue which Blades of Frost Relic Harmony description was not displayed
  • Fixed an issue where the current arrow count would be higher than the maximum arrow count when the maximum arrow count is reduced
  • Fixed an issue with destructible objects respawning on stages 1 and 2
  • Now expanded minimap zooms out when entering a new room
  • Relics, weapons, etc. coming out of jars will now slowly move towards the player when stuck in walls
  • Fixed an issue where the Apostle's Signpost could not be interacted with if Laura was used to activate it
  • Made some mechanic changes to prevent Laura's active abilities from breaking through walls
  • Updated the full list of weapons in Codex
  • Fixed the bless "Apostle's Protection" to use a fixed amount of symbols instead of Yeon's current symbol usage

