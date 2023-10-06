- Bow of Punishment Performance Changes
- Charge Attack follow-up damage : 50% -> 20% of Charge damage
- Charge Attack follow-up attack penetration reduced from 5 -> 1
- Fixed an issue which Blades of Frost Relic Harmony description was not displayed
- Fixed an issue where the current arrow count would be higher than the maximum arrow count when the maximum arrow count is reduced
- Fixed an issue with destructible objects respawning on stages 1 and 2
- Now expanded minimap zooms out when entering a new room
- Relics, weapons, etc. coming out of jars will now slowly move towards the player when stuck in walls
- Fixed an issue where the Apostle's Signpost could not be interacted with if Laura was used to activate it
- Made some mechanic changes to prevent Laura's active abilities from breaking through walls
- Updated the full list of weapons in Codex
- Fixed the bless "Apostle's Protection" to use a fixed amount of symbols instead of Yeon's current symbol usage
Ira update for 6 October 2023
Hotfix v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
이라 IRA Content Depot 1536211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update