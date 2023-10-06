Added level 666

A very strange level. It's a long japanese shrine with a very dark atmosphere. There are several areas, including an out-of-place neon hallway and a control room. Some of the hallways even have human remains in them! Outside is a huge forest where you can fall into level -4. Suggested by SherlockBuzti and others.

Added Purgatory

How do you get to level 666? Well, you have to go through purgatory! Purgatory is a very strange place inspired by weirdcore art. It has a huge branching path and a long section full of fake cloud wallpaper. Japanese text is superimposed on many walls, and one room has a ton of giant eyes!

Added a new mission

Essentially, there is a new mission in MEG base alpha where you have to bring a special package (or several) to the MEG base on level 11. More of these sorts of challenges may be added soon. Suggested by TheGrimneeReaper

Flashlight throw

Flashlights on average are a little brighter, and their cone of influence is greater. This makes traversing through dark levels like level 2 or level 666 much more bearable.

Hub changes

The garden in the hub now has a piece of paper explaining the garden. In addition, the ends of the long tunnels have some doors leading to level -1 now.

Aaaaaaaand...that's it for now! Stay tuned for our future updates!