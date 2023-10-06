Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.028

- The demons at minute 30 now spawn with slow speed and increase slowly to make it possible to get away in ironman mode.
- The campfire now triggers the gameover screen when you leave an area, so you get the soul bonuses and unlocks. This also fixes the problem that there was no way to make progress in ironman-mode.
- Spear distance increased
- Interaction with buildings, people and the campfire is now triggered with the attack key to prevent accidentally walking into them
- The campfire will now not show the leave area message anymore in the farmspots.
- Hitbox of beam of death slightly decreased
- Increased scrap resources
- Player hitbox slightly decreased
- Soulpower second life is now more rare
- The type and material of the crafting window are now saved after scraping an item.
- The shop now autosaves the game at closing the window instead of after every purchase.
- The sunbeam and leave effects can now be separately turned on/off in the settings menu instead of being coupled with she particle setting.
- Bugfix: Fixed some language typos
- Bugfix: Lightning bug after death in ironman mode
- Bugfix: Crash at dieing when particles were turned off
