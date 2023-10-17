Twilight Wars: Declassified 2.0 is now available on Steam!

Comrades,

It is our pleasure to present the long-awaited demo of Twilight Wars: Declassified 2.0, a cyberpunk espionage experience you will never forget.

As we progressed with the project, we did our best to actively share regular updates, receiving feedback, suggestions, and reactions in return. Feedback from you has been a constant source of motivation for us, helping us determine what needs to be fixed and how we should proceed to diversify gameplay.

Our joint efforts have resulted in something interesting, and we are very happy to share it with you.

You will see how the game has evolved since the previous release of Twilight Wars: Declassified.

We have:

switched to Unreal Engine 5

optimized the game size and system requirements

listened to Declassified 1.0 players and rebalanced the combat system and energy

completely changed the demo structure, it is now part of the full game

added more exсiting missions

made effects and animations more dynamic

refined the UI

prepared an epic soundtrack, which immerses you in the cyberpunk atmosphere

improved the Live Agents System and the relationships between characters

This is just the beginning; we have many more ideas for improving and optimizing the project.

Wishlist and follow the Full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1396540/Twilight_Wars/

Follow Twilight Wars on socials and get the latest news about the game!