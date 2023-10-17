Twilight Wars: Declassified 2.0 is now available on Steam!

Comrades,
It is our pleasure to present the long-awaited demo of Twilight Wars: Declassified 2.0, a cyberpunk espionage experience you will never forget.
As we progressed with the project, we did our best to actively share regular updates, receiving feedback, suggestions, and reactions in return. Feedback from you has been a constant source of motivation for us, helping us determine what needs to be fixed and how we should proceed to diversify gameplay.
Our joint efforts have resulted in something interesting, and we are very happy to share it with you.
Be among the first to experience the updated version of the project!
You will see how the game has evolved since the previous release of Twilight Wars: Declassified.
We have:
- switched to Unreal Engine 5
- optimized the game size and system requirements
- listened to Declassified 1.0 players and rebalanced the combat system and energy
- completely changed the demo structure, it is now part of the full game
- added more exсiting missions
- made effects and animations more dynamic
- refined the UI
- prepared an epic soundtrack, which immerses you in the cyberpunk atmosphere
- improved the Live Agents System and the relationships between characters
This is just the beginning; we have many more ideas for improving and optimizing the project.
Wishlist and follow the Full game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1396540/Twilight_Wars/
Follow Twilight Wars on socials and get the latest news about the game!
Changed files in this update